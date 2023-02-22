Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 6, 2023 through Feb. 12, 2023 there were 60 calls for service, five Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 11 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 20 of Nichols, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Emily E. Davis, age 32 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Aggravated DWI with Blood Alcohol Content Above 0.18 % (Misdemeanor), and Failure to Pass a Vehicle on the Left (Violation) following an investigation into a Motor Vehicle Collision on Main Street. Davis was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Justin A. Bronson, age 30 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Unlicensed Operator (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Bronson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Frank J. Figured, age 44 of Dunmore, Pa., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Speed in Zone (Violation), and Unreadable License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Figured was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Feb. 18, 2023, at approximately 3:23 p.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Paige Street for a possible Overdose with a male down, unknown breathing status. Upon arrival on scene, officer’s immediately recognized that the male was experiencing a Drug Overdose. Owego EMS arrived and provided first aid.