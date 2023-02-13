Boys and Girls Club readies for more activity in 2023; Charlie Sibley Memorial Gym dedicated

Things are happening at the Club!

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club (TCBGC), located at 231 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y., has been a busy hub of activity this winter and is gearing up for an exciting spring.

On Feb. 7 a ribbon cutting took place to put the spotlight on a renovated gym dedicated in memory of an admired coach in Tioga County, the late Charlie Sibley. Sibley, who passed away in August of 2020, is remembered for helping make the TCBGC flourish, and was a devoted coach for over 50 years.

Gathered for the ribbon cutting were members of Charlie’s family, coaches from OA Schools, individuals who participated in the gym renovation project, the Tioga County Chamber, TCBGC staff, and other guests.

The TCBGC Director, Jill Teeter, commented that the unveiling marked a special occasion in loving memory of a wonderful man and Club supporter, and said, “Charlie left a generous donation to the Club with his wish that it be used to renovate the space and be used to help continue the youth basketball programs.”

The “Charlie Sibley Memorial Gym” is now open for youth to take part in playing all kinds of sports. The space will allow the Club to restart basketball clinics, with a goal of opening up on Saturday mornings.

The approximate 2,000 square foot renovated gym space, Teeter remarked, “Is a space that was actually the main gym of the original building.”

As soon as you walk through the entrance, a bright shade of orange welcomes you, and artistic expressions of Sibley’s memory highlight the walls, like Charlie’s numbered jersey.

Charlie’s brother, Lee Sibley, reminisced, “My brothers and I grew up here. We walked here in the late 1950’s and played basketball together.”

Lee shared a saying of Charlie’s that now adorns the wall of the gym, “He always said ‘Keep the ball bouncing.’”

Ken Henson, former operations manager at the Club and who remains a volunteer, knew Charlie for 40-plus years, and shared, “Charlie was an outstanding person who loved kids and loved coaching.”

Henson noted, too, that Charlie was not only a coach on the court, but he went above-and-beyond in all aspects associated with the Club, and, as one example, reached into his own pocket to purchase new sneakers for the kids when they were in need.

Today, upwards of 50 youth utilize the facility on a daily basis after school, Teeter said, with many coming from a partnership that started last fall with OA Schools.

Students in third through sixth grades take part in a program that offers extra-curricular and enrichment activities hosted by the Club, and Teeter is more than pleased at the turnout. In turn, the Club has been able to serve more youth in the area.

Back in August the Club announced the grand re-opening of their new, state-of-the-art fitness center, the Steven “Stash” Schaeffer Fitness Center, and which features a vast selection of cardio and fitness equipment.

Shortly after spring arrives, Teeter is looking forward to the start of a building addition focused on use by teens. Local business owner Adam Weitsman donated $100,000 for the project, and other area agencies and businesses have stepped up to match his donation via a matching campaign.

Today the Club features more than 15,000 square feet, which houses two gyms, a fitness center, a playground, a lighted outdoor sports field, and an indoor center. The Club maintains its early mission of helping area youth reach their full potential and is a safe space for young people to learn and grow and to develop character, while also offering hope and opportunities.

To learn more, visit tiogabgca.org or call (607) 687-0690.