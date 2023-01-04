Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 14 Church St., Village of Candor, from Allen Memorial Baptist Church to Stacie Mann for $130,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 65 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Karen Kipp to Martin Hazard for $63,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 65 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Martin Hazard to Irwin Mentis-Cort for $52,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 3528 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jared Martin to Saad Alarfaoui and Ghita El Kharouf for $37,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 374 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Rita Gorski to Joseph Bellatuono for $180,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 6111 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Ka Man Lee to RNS Property Management LLC for $80,000.

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 260 Hunt Creek Rd., Town of Nichols, from Wayne and Cynthia Middendorf to Hunt Creek Holdings LLC for $350,000.

On Dec. 22, 2022, property located at 5336 NYS Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from T.G.S. Holdings Company LTD to Taylor Garbage Service Inc. for $88,000.

On Dec. 22, 2022, property located at 372 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from T.G.S. Holding Company LTD to Taylor Garbage Service Inc. for $175,000.

On Dec. 22, 2022, property located at 5224 St. Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from T.G.S. Holding Company LTD to Taylor Garbage Service Inc. for $112,000.

On Dec. 22, 2022, property located at 18 Church St., Town of Barton, from Arthur Jr. and Terri Simons to Thomas and Sherrie Williams for $2,800.

On Dec. 23, 2022, property located at 523 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Jeffrey Wilbur to Elevated Black Heart LLC for $60,000.

On Dec. 27, 2022, property located at 118 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Candace Kelly By Agent and Collette As Agent to Richard and Patricia Musa for $185,000.

On Dec. 27, 2022, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga, from Daniel and Nancy Hill to Richard and Patricia Musa for $5,000.