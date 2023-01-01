What’s Happening for the week of January 1, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Will discontinue on Mother’s Day.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 31 to JANUARY 2

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. They will reopen Jan. 3 at noon.

JANUARY 3

The Apalachin United Methodist Church’s clothing closet will begin to operate on new hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Feel free to stop by for any of the gently used winter clothing.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

The First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2023, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Health and Human Services meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 2 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Monthly Writing Club, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. They meet at the Library on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. No writing experience is needed, and writers of all levels are encouraged to attend.

JANUARY 4

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

JANUARY 5

ACT Dinner, fellowship from 4-5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Sit down dinner only. (Our postponed Christmas Dinner.)

Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 9

Chicken and Biscuit takeout meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Nichols. A $10 donation Includes vegetable and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder.

JANUARY 10

The First Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 11

Athens Senior Citizens Meeting, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall, Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. New members welcome.

JANUARY 14

The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program, 1 p.m., Spencer Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Crossroads, Spencer. All participants must register in advance; to register and for additional information, visit www.prepare.ny.gov.

JANUARY 18

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

JANUARY 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 24

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. The group is a time to laugh, cry, and support each other. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

JANUARY 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.