Jo Ellen Yoest named Employee of the Third Quarter at DSS

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that Jo Ellen Yoest has been named the Employee of the Quarter for the Third Quarter, from July to October 2022. According to DSS, this award is given in recognition of Yoest’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Yoest started working for Tioga County in January 2017, starting off as a Preventive Caseworker and then moving to a FAR caseworker. In April 2020, she was promoted to Senior Caseworker, and the role of the Staff Development Coordinator.

In a press release, the department wrote, “As SDC, Jo Ellen is often the first face new staff see and remember, through the nerves of first day jitters. She is responsible for ensuring all new employees who are hired throughout DSS are orientated to the rules and subsequently enrolled in all the trainings they require, whether virtual or in person. Jo Ellen continues to be a resource to all employees throughout DSS no matter how long they have been employed.”

For the Services Department, DSS wrote, “Jo Ellen has played an integral role in the functioning of the training unit, which formed soon after Jo Ellen became SDC. Jo Ellen is responsible for mentoring new staff throughout their training and assists them in learning the skills needed to complete their required On the Job Learning but also works with new staff through their first few cases. Over the past two years as SDC, Jo Ellen has helped to train 13 new staff, all while maintaining a caseload herself.”

They added, “Jo Ellen is always willing to help her fellow co-workers when the time allows, and her peers feel supported by her.”