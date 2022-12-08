Gallery Forty-One announces December Member of the Month

This December, Gallery Forty-One recognizes Janet Bunnell as Member of the Month. Janet has enjoyed expressing herself creatively in collage art. Her inspiration comes from boxes of old magazines and vintage books that she has accumulated over the years, much of it coming from Riverow Book Shop in Owego.

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that her dabbling turned into full-blown obsession. With her walls overflowing and stores reopening, she decided to rejoin Gallery Forty-One and share her unique designs. Her style runs the gamut from sweet and innocent nature scenes to futuristic abstract works. There is a story behind every collage and each one is as unique as the person who buys it. Originals and prints are available framed or ready to be framed in a variety of sizes.

Visit Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in downtown Owego, and acquaint yourself with Janet’s fanciful collages and special holiday cards. Or explore her imaginative creations for the first time.

December Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for Moonlight Shopping.

Gallery Forty-One will be closed Dec. 25-27, and Dec. 31.