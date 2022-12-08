Candor Emergency Squad receives grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation 

The Candor Emergency Squad (CES) recently announced the receipt of a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. These grant monies were used to make much-needed safety and security repairs to the building owned and operated by the Candor Emergency Squad, and located at 58 Main St. in the Village of Candor.

The CES is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has provided emergency medical care to Candor and the surrounding communities for nearly 60 years, responding to an average of 700 calls per year. CES covers 95 square miles of territory in Tioga County with over 5,000 residents.

In 2021, and with overwhelming support from residents, CES entered into a contract with the Town of Candor; the town now provides funding to offset labor costs associated with a full, professionally staffed crew. This grant allowed CES to make facility modifications necessary to protect critical assets and to guarantee the safety and security of the crew now providing 24/7 care to the community.

“We’re so thankful for this support. This grant has helped better equip our Squad to serve our neighbors during emergencies and times of crisis,” said Director Curtis Hammond, Candor Emergency Squad.

He added, “We have a lot of exciting projects in the works that have all been made possible via partnerships with organizations like the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.”

Abbey Ortu, community development specialist for Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, stated, “TEAM Tioga has been working with the Candor Emergency Squad to develop a funding strategy and submit grant requests to support the important work they do in the county. This particular project has helped establish a safer facility and ensure the long-term sustainability of the Squad.”

For more information, contact Curtis Hammond by calling (607) 659-5529 or by email to director@candorems.org.