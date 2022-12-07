Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Greetings to you kitty lovers out there, my name is Pepper and I am a little girl that came from a colony with 13 other cats in Candor. Fortunately this nice lady by the name of Gail came and rescued me.

I was supposed to be a trap / neuter / release, but Gail thought that I was so friendly that she was sure that someone would like to claim me for their own. I like to rub up against your hand and I really like to be petted.

I am specifically speaking to those cat lovers who love black cats. You understand the unfairness of the traditional judging of us because of superstition. That is so ignorant and juvenile. Bleh, I stick my tongue out in disgust because of the unfairness!

I am a good kitty and I can be an awesome pet if you just give me a chance. I want to be loved and chosen like all the other kitties. Please give me a chance you will be happy that you did!

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Pepper, the beautiful black cat!

If you want to donate to Gail to help her take care of all of us because she spends a lot of money at the vets, and also for gas for running all over the place, you can make it out to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Also, there is a fundraiser at Hair Design, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego, for Maddie’s Meadows. They have some real neat gift baskets for raffle, new pet lovers ornaments, and beautifully hand crafted dream catchers. Stop down and check the cool new stuff out and help the kitties at Maddie’s Meadows.