Glazed Ham Steak Dinner at the Elks Lodge on December 9

The Owego Elks Lodge hosts monthly dinners on the second Friday of each month from September through June. Each monthly dinner is a different menu.

On Friday, Dec. 9, from 5-6 p.m., they are serving a Glazed Ham Steak Dinner. The dinner is accompanied with a cheesy corn casserole, baked sweet potatoes, and homemade carrot cake.

Dinners are available for pick-up starting at 5 p.m. that Friday. You may also choose to dine in the ballroom. They will be providing light music entertainment beginning at 5.

They invite the community to join them for this dinner. Dinners cost $12 each. They must be preordered by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 by Monday, Dec. 5. Leave a message with your name and phone number, and someone will return your call to take your dinner order. Payment can be made at the time of the dinner with cash, check, or charge.

If you are unable to attend the dinner but would still like to help, the Lodge offers a Sponsor-A-Meal option. For a donation of $12, they will gift a meal to a charity of need. Each month they carefully choose either first responders or caregivers in a designated facility; or residents in safe housing. To participate in this meal donation program, when you call the Lodge, state your intention to donate a meal. They will return your call to get your details and assist you with payment options.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. The Lodge provides an affordable place for events, meetings, dinners, and community gatherings. They have begun replacing the roofs to the buildings. To complete this project they must replace the roof over the Lodge Emporium. For more information about the Roof Replacement Project or the Lodge in general, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039.