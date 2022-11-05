Guthrie hosts Walk Of Remembrance  

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s First Impressions Birthing Center recently hosted the seventh annual Remembrance Walk to honor and remember children lost this year. The ceremony was held in loving memory of those lost through miscarriage, stillbirth, or at any time following their birth.

The walk, held inside the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus, also included a candlelight ceremony and a rose ceremony.

Participants were invited to bring memorabilia for the table of remembrance for all to view during the walk. They also shared photos of their loved ones, which were included in a special video that played during the event.