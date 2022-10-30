What’s Happening for the week of October 30, 2022

information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Paper Leaves at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Starting Nov. 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in November.

Owego Elks Dance Lessons begin in November, and are offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for November are social / American Tango for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

OCTOBER 30

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 31

Candy Check and Treats at Croton Hose Company 3, 6 to 8 p.m., 8 Talcott St. Owego. There will be Cider, hot and cold, Donuts, Hot Coffee and Hot Cocoa, and candy will be available from the firemen; OPD will be available to check candy.

Halloween Spooktacular at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, for a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a costume party for older adults, with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m. Call (607) 687-4120 with any questions.

NOVEMBER 1

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. There will be a short business meeting after the meal. The program will be “Turkeys and other Game Birds” presented by Daniel Rhodes.

NOVEMBER 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Mystery Book Club, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

Turkey Dressing Contest begins Nov. 2, drop by the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten to pick up a turkey to take home and decorate. Bring it back by Nov. 30 to be entered for a chance to win $20 to a store of your choice, and have your turkey hung in the Turkey Hall of Fame! A winner will be randomly chosen on Dec. 2. For ages 16 and under.

NOVEMBER 3

Congregate Dinner, Fellowship from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

How to Use Garden Fresh Winter Squash, 10 to 11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This will include three dishes to try. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Facebook Live Story time, 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about owls.

NOVEMBER 4

Takeout Only Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, Buffalo Road, Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will have playtime with blocks after the 11 a.m. session.

The Wacky Science Show, 3 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 4 and 5

Friends of the Coburn Free Library book, movie, and recorded book sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego. The sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the new elevator annex entry. Call the library at (607) 687-3520 for more information.

NOVEMBER 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m., Route 14, Gillett. Call 1-800-234-8888, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to reserve a spot. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

Union Endicott Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jennie F. Snapp Middle School, 101 S. Loder Ave., Endicott.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Southside Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under.

Community Harvest Dinner Dance, 6-9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 3 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Cost is $5 per person and a dish to pass. Bring your own beverage if you want something other than water.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

West Corners Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Corners Fire Station, 500 Day Hollow Rd., Endicott. Lunch is available. A few tables are still available; call (607) 785-5378.

Pasta Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 per child, eat in or take-out. Fundraiser for Girl Scout Travel Troop 40514.

Country Roads Craft Show, 5 to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department Hall, 7151 State Rte. 38, Newark Valley. There will be 20 craters and vendors. Door Prizes will be drawn every 20 minutes. Pork dinners are available for $12. Fundraiser to benefit the Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary.

In honor of November being National Novel Writing Month, the Berkshire Free Library will sponsor a workshop presented by Ginny O., a four-time published author, as she discusses how “Anyone Can Write a Novel: Getting Started.” This free workshop will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, located at 12519 Rte. 38 in Berkshire. Any questions, call the Berkshire Free Library at (607) 657-4418 or email to bfl@htva.net. No reservations are required.

Guest Reader Christine will share stories and activities to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Paint Pumpkin Panels with Laura, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The cost is $5 for two, and then $5 for each additional panel. Registration is required and space is limited. Join Laura to paint cheerful sunflowers at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $5, and everyone is welcome to come for this class. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 6

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Taking orders for 9-inch Apple and Pumpkin Pies, $10. Pick up at the Nichols First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Nichols between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order. Pick up on Monday, Nov. 21.

NOVEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Thanksgiving luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Call Ginny for details at (570) 888-3712.

November Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The speaker will be Joe Healey, Environmental Scientist, Geologist, and lifelong rockhound. He will speak on “What Makes a Mineral a Mineral.” Light and informal presentation, not technical at all. All are invited.

NOVEMBER 10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Self-Publishing with Peter Gordon, Town of Owego Historian, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Roasted Turkey Thanksgiving luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for ages 60 plus, and a fee of $7 for those under (607) 687- 4120 ext. 320 before Friday, Nov. 4 to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 11

Free Veterans Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Veterans and their guests, as well as spouses of deceased veterans, are invited. To make reservations, call Marcia (607) 642-8967.

NOVEMBER 12

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Paint and Learn, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa and his elves come to town atop a Fire Engine and greet all the children at 11 a.m. Festivities abound throughout the day with Carolers, Musicians, Jugglers, and Magicians. Shops and Cafes will feature their finest foods and merchandise at attractive prices. Visit Owego.org for more information.

Annual Turkey Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols. The cost is $6 and includes hot turkey sandwich and beverage. There will be raffles, games of chance, and a pie table.

NOVEMBER 13

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ed Nizalowski talks about “Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter”, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego.

American Legion Auxiliary Tioga County Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Tioga Post 401, Owego. Post closed other than this meeting; the Sixth District President will be attending.

NOVEMBER 15

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 2023 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.