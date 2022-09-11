Richford Potato Festival set for September 17

The Richford Historical Society recently announced the 29th Annual Richford Potato Festival would take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around Routes 38 and 79, and at the Richford Historical Society, located in the Richford Graded Schoolhouse on Route 38.

The schoolhouse will be hosting a Berkshire Library book sale, historical displays, vendors, Historical Society raffle baskets, sweet potato and taters ‘n cream ice cream, potato grader demonstrations, Cornell Raptors with a Birds of Prey Exhibit, a free build a craft sponsored by Ithaca Home Deport, and an historical society souvenir and gift tent.

These events will be happening throughout the day, with an introduction taking place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Cornell Raptors with a Birds of Prey Exhibit from 11 a.m. to noon.

Inside will be a display of artifacts and information on the history of the Town. People can tour the 2-story structure and ring the historic school bell for $1 per ring.

The Richford Congregational Church will have potato soup, salt potatoes, potato salad, hot meatball subs, hot dog, beverages, and pie for sale by the slice. There will also be a Quilt Show by Sisters of the Quilt Guild of Richford in the sanctuary, a plant and rummage sale, and information on the Kid’s Club.

There will be activities at the Lourdes Center for Family Health all day, and the Mobile Health Office will be open.

At the Hubbard Resource Center, the Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be a chicken BBQ at the Fire Station at noon; and open-air vendors and a food truck at Rawley Park throughout the day. The Ladies Auxiliary will also be making potato donuts in the pavilion at Rawley Park.

The Richford Plaza will host a Famer’s Market all day as well as a Classic Tractor Show. There will be a Tractor Crawl on Railroad Avenue at 3 p.m.

For more information, you can contact the Richford Historical Society by calling (607) 280-5398, or you can find them on Facebook.