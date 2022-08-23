Social Host Laws in New York State

Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.

Social Host Laws generally state, “Anyone 18 years of age and older who provide or knowingly allow consumption of any type of alcoholic beverages to a person under 21 years of age without taking reasonable corrective action. Under this law, if an individual sustains damages or injuries as a result of intoxication, the host has liability.”

What these laws intend to do is to protect those under 21. We have all heard of underage parties associated with college campuses, during Homecoming and graduation, etc. However, these gatherings are not only illegal if alcohol is provided to minors, but they can be dangerous.

Often those who attend over consume, don’t plan safe rides home, and potentially harm complete strangers who may be victims of accidents after they leave.

“Reasonable corrective action” is defined as demanding that the minor hand over any alcohol in their possession, demand that they discontinue drinking and/or telling them to leave your property. If they refuse to leave or are already impaired and cannot drive, those over 21 are expected to report the underage consumption to local law enforcement agencies. Some counties have spelled out consequences that include fines, misdemeanor charges and in some cases, jail time.

Tioga County Social Host Laws

At this time Tioga County does not have a social hosting law. According to recent data not just in our county but also across the country, we are seeing an increase in children 12-18 who are drinking alcohol with parent or guardian permission. When children are found at school violating the school’s alcohol, tobacco or substance use policies, there are consequences such as suspension, detention, or forfeiture of extracurricular activities. Ideally, the parents / guardians would be involved in addressing underage consumption; however, if the parents / guardians are the ones supplying the alcohol or not taking reasonable steps to limit access to alcohol, then it becomes difficult to address and help change the behavior. Studies show that the younger children are when they experiment with drugs and alcohol, the more likely they are to develop substance use problems or mental health disorders later in life.

Each year nearly 5,000 deaths occur from alcohol-related injuries (homicide, suicide, unintentional injury, etc.) in those under the age of 21. In 2011 there were nearly 7,000 alcohol-related emergency room visits by those under 21. We also know that motor vehicle accidents are the number one cause of death for those ages 15-20.

In November 2020, a group of teens from Webster left an underage party. The 18-year-old driver was speeding and under the influence when he lost control of the vehicle. The driver would die and it would later be determined that his blood alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit. Also, five out of six people in the vehicle that night were not wearing their seatbelts. Another minor whose parents were completely unaware of what was happening hosted the party that they attended. That minor has been charged in the incident.

If someone underage drinks at a party and then they are involved in a car accident, who is responsible? The minor or the person who served them / allowed them to drink knowing they were under 21?

Should We Have Social Hosting Laws?

This blog is to raise awareness of what social host laws can do and to open the discussion up to the benefits of having one of these laws in place. The question becomes, “How comfortable would you be if an adult hosted a party and allowed your child to drink?” Secondly, “What should the consequences be for those adults who host parties and allow a child to drink?”

Sure, many of you have heard a parent or other adult say they would rather have a child experiment with alcohol “with them.” But is that really protecting our children? Should we have consequences for those who allow minors to drink?

We do in some cases. We have Dram Shop Laws and liquor license requirements that mandate vendors to have a valid identification for anyone purchasing alcohol. We have laws that hold vendors responsible for over serving those who are visibly intoxicated. What do we have for our children’s friends, their parents, siblings, and other adults that we trust our children with?

If you’re interested in helping research the possibility of creating social host policies here in Tioga, we would love to hear from you.

Email to tiogacountyasap@gmail.com or message them on Facebook or Instagram @Tiogaasap.org.