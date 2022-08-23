Tioga County to hold EMS Study public meetings

The Tioga County Legislature and the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services recently sought outside assistance to understand the changes that have occurred in their EMS system, how it is currently performing, and to identify opportunities to improve the service to the community.

Under the guidance of the Office of Emergency Services, consultants from the Center for Governmental Research (CGR) recently completed a comprehensive Tioga Countywide EMS study. This report focuses on how the agencies that serve Tioga County are faring among the national and state trends, how the residents of Tioga County are being served by the existing EMS system, and what could be done to improve the EMS system.

Tioga County Office of Emergency Services will be hosting two public information meetings to present key findings from the report; the first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Waverly Central School District Auditorium, 1 Frederick St., Waverly; and the second meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Owego Apalachin Central School District Auditorium, located at 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Representatives from CGR and the Office of Emergency Services will be on hand to share information about the study and answer questions. All are welcome to attend. Members of the public who are not able to attend in person are invited to attend the presentation online.

Contact Debora Stubecki at StubeckiD@tiogacountyny.gov in advance of the meetings for a registration link. The full study can be found at https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/emergency-services/news-announcements/tioga-county-ems-current-state-and-options-for-the-future/.

The Office of Emergency Services coordinates Tioga County’s efforts to prepare for and respond to emergency situations. In an emergency situation, the Office of Emergency Services works with County departments and external agencies to respond to the needs of citizens by helping to protect lives and property, to assist those injured or whose normal lives have been disrupted by events, and to provide for the rapid restoration of normal services. Additionally, the Office of Emergency Services provides and / or supports programs to assist the 15 volunteer fire departments and 15 emergency squads / first responder units in Tioga County.