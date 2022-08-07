4-H at the Tioga County Fair​

A year’s worth of work, learning and positive youth development will be showcased at the 4-H events at the Tioga County Fair from Aug. ​9 to Aug. 13.

Some of the events include the showing of horses, beef cows, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits. In addition to animals, other projects will be on display featuring food, art, science, technology, engineering, and other agricultural projects.

Bobbie Kuhlman, 4-H Resource educator, said she is excited to have a well-rounded variety of shows and projects on exhibit this year.

Many youth re-invested the money they earned on their livestock auction projects last year in order to have even better project animals this year.

At the fair, 4-H will also have its dairy bar; we learned on Sunday that there won’t be any other food except for ice cream and milkshakes, and as a way to promote the use of Cornell Ice Cream.

According to the organizers, they will have a full menu next year. The money raised from the booth will go toward positive youth development programs within 4-H.

Kuhlman expressed how 4-H’s activities at the fair would not be possible without the help from people involved in 4-H and the many volunteers who give their time.

To learn more about 4-H at the fair, visit http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/youth/4-h-youth-development/tioga-co-4-h-youth-fair.