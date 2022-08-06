The Tioga County Fair returns this week!

The Tioga County Fair kicks off on Tuesday evening, offering fair-goers plenty of thrills and action throughout the five-day event. This year the fair takes place Aug. 9-13, and is held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego.

For an all-inclusive gate fee of $15 except for Tuesday, which is $10, guests can enter the fairgrounds, grandstands and Midway to experience 4-H exhibits, 4-H shows and activities, the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, an action-packed derby on Wednesday and Friday night, and in their debut at the fair, East Coast Pro Wrestling will be ringside at the grandstands to entertain guests. Shows typically begin at 7 p.m., with the Power Wheels Derby taking place Friday at 6 p.m., and before the demolition derby.

For Tuesday, their will be no rides, so admission is $10 and includes the rodeo, as well as other activities taking place at the fair.

And don’t forget the Sire Stakes, which has moved to Friday, the Lumberjack competition on Saturday, as well as the Outlaw Pulling Series.

As you enter the fair you will find the cattle barns and the 4-H youth exhibits. Just beyond it is the Arts & Crafts Barn, which will hold their traditional pie eating contest on Tuesday, and Up Cycle Day on Wednesday. There will also be items created by area residents on display, and in a multitude of categories.

Towards the Midway, the Matt Porcari Memorial Pavilion will be serving up guests, and is also offering grandstand seating that offers a view of the shows from the beer tent. The cost to enter grandstand seating at that location is a $5 donation to benefit the fire department.

Another benefit is taking place throughout the fair. Tickets will be sold for a chance to drive a V-8 in Friday night’s heat. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Kendyl White, a young girl who has been fighting for her life after being born with a rare birth defect, and then having complications after surgery. Look for the car and tickets at the fair.

For the V-8 Class, the Tioga County Fair is kicking in $1,000 for the purse that night.

To view more details about the events happening at this year’s fair, look for the guide as an insert to this week’s Owego Pennysaver Press. You can also visit www.tiogacofair.com for more information.

See you at the fair! And be sure to visit us on Facebook throughout the week for updates, and photos from all of the action. You might even see a video or two.