Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey to all of you cat lovers! My name is Hillary. I am approximately two years old. I am sad because my Mom just died. She had a rare case of heartworm in felines. Now I am alone.

Gail captured my brother and sister in 2020 and they found new homes. My Mom and I were more elusive and ended up spending two winters outside at this house on Bodle Hill because they couldn’t catch us. They provided us with shelter and we did all right, but living outside in the winter is not fun.

They were able to catch my mom and me in May. Good thing because the woman that had been taking care of us on Bodle Hill got injured and ended up going into a nursing home.

I think Gail has a motto, “Let there be no cat left behind,” because she was determined to catch us this time, and she did!

So mom and I came to live at Gail’s house, but now my Mom has passed and went to cat Heaven, so I am here alone and lonely. I was shy around people at first, but Gail has been so kind to me that I am starting to come around and trust her. She pets me.

She says that maybe I can find a new family that would like to take care of me. Someplace where I can watch the birds and squirrels like I do from the window in her enclosed back porch.

I have been to the vet and now I am already to go. If you are a kind and patient person who understands that if you just give me a little time, like Gail did, I will respond favorably and we can become best friends. I would like very much to be a part of your family and be able to play with you; and you can love me and I will love you right back!

If you are interested in adopting me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Hillary. I will be waiting!

If you would like to donate to help Gail with all her expenses, especially the vet bills, you can make out a check payable to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.