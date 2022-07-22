Bench dedication held at the Candor’s History Center

The Spencer-Candor Lions held a brief dedication ceremony of a bench for Charter Member Lion Edward Roberts on Wednesday, July 6, at the Candor Historical Society’s Center in Candor.

Spencer-Candor Lions President Roger Westgate welcomed Lion Ed Roberts’ family, longtime friends, and the many Spencer-Candor Lions members that were in attendance.

President Lion Roger Westgate gave dedication remarks, which paid tribute to Lion Ed’s dedicated years of service.

“Lion Ed Roberts believes that acts of kindness, both big and small, can change lives,” said Lion Westgate.

Roberts is a Charter Member and has served at service activities since 1984. The Lion Edward Roberts Bench is located at the front of the Candor Historical Society’s Center in Candor.