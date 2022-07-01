Friday’s Fourth of July activities end on a stormy note

The storms held off for Friday evening’s Fourth of July festivities in Candor, N.Y. The heavy rain predicted for this evening arrived at the conclusion of the annual fireworks, and just in time for the guests to head home.

The action started last night with Wheelock Rides, and rolled into today with the Midway, plenty of fair food, and burgers, sausage and more, grilled up by the organizers in the ballpark’s pavilion; there was something for everyone.

Tomorrow continues with Everett Swansbrough’s Annual Open Car Show, sponsored by Finishline Automotive. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907 Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

Following the car show, the kiddie parade will form at 5 p.m. at the EMT Garage on Academy Street. The Carnival rides open on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, July 3, a Horse Pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m.

And don’t miss the parade, which steps off on Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Candor. We’ll see you there!