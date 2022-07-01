Friday’s Fourth of July activities end on a stormy note

Friday's Fourth of July activities end on a stormy noteYoung guests enjoy the Wheelock Rides during Candor's Fourth of July festivities on Friday. Festivities conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post July 1, 2022

The storms held off for Friday evening’s Fourth of July festivities in Candor, N.Y. The heavy rain predicted for this evening arrived at the conclusion of the annual fireworks, and just in time for the guests to head home.

Young guests enjoy the Wheelock Rides during Candor’s Fourth of July festivities on Friday. Festivities conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The action started last night with Wheelock Rides, and rolled into today with the Midway, plenty of fair food, and burgers, sausage and more, grilled up by the organizers in the ballpark’s pavilion; there was something for everyone.

Fourth of July Committee members volunteer their time to serve grilled up food to guests at the pavilion located at the ballfield in Candor, and during the Fourth of July festivities, which conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Tomorrow continues with Everett Swansbrough’s Annual Open Car Show, sponsored by Finishline Automotive. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907 Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor. 

Everyone won a prize at this game, set up for adults and youth to enjoy on Friday, and during Candor’s Fourth of July Festivities, which conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Following the car show, the kiddie parade will form at 5 p.m. at the EMT Garage on Academy Street. The Carnival rides open on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Guests enjoy rides by Wheelock Rides during Candor’s Fourth of July festivities on Friday. Activities conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

On Sunday, July 3, a Horse Pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m.

Young guests enjoy the rail train on Friday, set up by Wheelock Rides for Candor’s Fourth of July festivities, which conclude on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Wendy Post)

And don’t miss the parade, which steps off on Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Candor. We’ll see you there!

