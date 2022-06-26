Owego Police Department hosts ST Police Canine Association training

The Owego Police Department was host to the 2022 Southern Tier Police Canine Association annual Advanced Canine Handlers Seminar June 13-17 in Owego. Over 30 K9 teams and trainers from across the northeast and Canada were trained and tested their skills in the areas of scent detection (both narcotics and explosives), tracking, and police patrol tactics at venues throughout the greater Owego area all week.

At the conclusion of training, teams had the opportunity to test for certifications through the NYS Bureau of Municipal Police and the Eastern Police Canine Association. More information can be found on the Southern Tier Police Canine Association website at https://www.southerntierpolicek-9.com.