Photos: Lions Club presents three benches for deceased Club members

The Owego Lions Club recently presented three benches, pictured, to Mayor Michael Baratta and the Village of Owego for placement at the Veterans Memorial in the Courthouse Square. These benches are in memory of deceased club members. It was noted that previous to the presentation of benches, that visitors at the memorial were already enjoying them. Provided photo.
May 21, 2022
The Owego Lions Club recently presented three benches at the Courthouse Square in memory of deceased club members. Pictured, from left, are PDG Ed Kretsch, Mayor Baratta, Lion Eve Kretsch, and Lion Linda Thomas. Provided photo.
