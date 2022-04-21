Inspiring the next generation

Flags flew at half-staff at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial the week of March 21 in memory of a Tioga County veteran who was the epitome of a faithful volunteer.

Charles “Chet” Harding, Vietnam Veteran and Owego resident, passed away on March 20. He is being remembered as an individual who consistently went above and beyond in giving back to fellow veterans and the community.

As Memorial Day approaches, it is fitting to shine a light on Chet’s community service.

Owego Village Mayor, Michael Baratta, issued a proclamation announcing that the flags would “show our respect, and honor Charles Harding for his dedicated service to our local community and to the United States.”

Jim Raftis, Sr., Memorial Day chairman, shared, “Chet did not really want public recognition, but he did more in 40 years for veterans of all wars than almost anyone else in our community,” and added, “The high honor of the American Flag at half-staff is Owego’s silent and thankful tribute to him.”

Raftis continued, “Chet accomplished a lot of the work he did quietly,” adding that Harding’s usual response was, “It’s the right thing to do, and I do it for the veterans.”

Harding and his wife, Anita, were married 48 years. Anita, who often accompanied her husband on projects, talked about his volunteer efforts, stating, “He wanted to set an example,” adding that everyone should consider, “Giving back something, anything.”

Harding devoted countless hours to numerous veterans’ projects and events, and his achievements are notable.

A Life Member of V.F.W. Post 1371, Chet served in the Honor and Color Guards. He was also a former President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480, among other roles.

It was Harding who stood vigil at the first Tioga County POW/MIA service, and for many years thereafter. His obituary stated, “He was a fixture for the full 24-hours.”

Harding organized the first Vietnam Veteran’s venison food program in Tioga County, and where hundreds of pounds of venison was donated and delivered to fellow veterans.

Chet was a founding member of the Tioga County War Service Medal Commission, started Project Homecoming, an information and resource service for Tioga County veterans and their families, and organized Support the Troops rallies during the Iraq and Afghanistan war years. Harding also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of fishing with youth, such as at previous Catfish Derby events.

Raftis remarked that Chet and Anita had placed more than 500 Christmas wreaths and flag holders for Project Homecoming since its inception in 2006.

Preserving history was a passion of Chet’s. The Harding’s restored and documented veteran memorials in 65 Tioga County cemeteries, and then cleaned and restored 80 veteran graves in Owego’s Evergreen Civil War section.

In addition, Raftis said the Harding’s put together “a labor of love” with a project called the Book of Remembrance, and where names of Tioga County’s deceased veterans were captured and are utilized during Memorial Day and other events.

Chet left O.F.A. in 1972 to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Joseph Hewes in the latter part of the Vietnam War, and during one of the heaviest fighting periods. At the age of 17 he earned a Combat Action Ribbon and other Vietnam Service related medals.

Harding’s Naval Unit, and one of two, was selected to participate in the 1973 “Home with Honor Parade” in New York City. Harding was honorably discharged, and in 1990 was awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

His first civilian job was at the Syracuse V.A., and later Hutchings Psychiatric Center. After moving to Owego, Harding opened H&S Street and Competition Engine Builders Garage where he specialized in Hemi racing engines. Another passion of Harding’s was drag racing and competition, and he operated Southern Tier Radio Controlled Raceway. Harding also coached in the Junior Football League.

Anita shared that Chet often gave back to veterans in other ways, too, like assisting a fellow veteran in acquiring a new furnace, or helping get water turned back on. Anita said that Chet was an outdoorsman, and recalled one time he accompanied an 80-year-old veteran to get a hunting license, and then took him out hunting. Another example, Chet would drive to an assisted living facility and pick up a fellow veteran and then take that individual to the V.F.W. or other stops.

Many are remembering Harding for his dedication and perseverance, and one community member wrote on the obituary tribute wall, “He was a true patriot.”

Harding is survived by his wife, Anita, two children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as several extended family members. You can read the full obituary and offer condolences at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.