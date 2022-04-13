Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 1, 2022, property located at Waits Road, Town of Owego, from Matthew and Katherine Kuhlman to Bruce and Madeline Poole Jr. for $150,000.

On April 1, 2022, property located at Valley Road, Town of Owego, from Mark and Daniel Kuhlman to Bruce and Madeline Poole Jr. for $118,639.

On April 1, 2022, property located at 142 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Eric and Melinda Eaton to William and Chelsi Eaton for $187,500.

On April 1, 2022, property located at 118 Liberty St., Town of Spencer, from Kelly Talcott to Sherry Armstrong for $61,000.

On April 1, 2022, property located at 1470 Montrose Tnpk., Town of Owego, from Jeffery and Erica Pedro to James and Charity Petty for $130,000.

On April 1, 2022, property located at 68 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Richard and Andrea Shimer to Cory and Sara Satterly for $129,700.

On April 4, 2022, property located at 115 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Brian Lanphere to Paul Incitti for $80,000.

On April 4, 2022, property located at 6 Parmerton Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Susan Kovacic to Thomas Doolittle for $250,000.

On April 4 2022, property located at 6643 State Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Eric Slate to Manuel Guerrero for $292,553.

On April 4, 2022, property located at 1263 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Paul Hardesty to Robert Wilson Sr. for $70,190.01.

On April 4, 2022, property located at Fairfield Road, Town of Candor, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Loving Farms LLC for $250,000.

On April 4, 2022, property located at East Tioga Street, Village of Spencer, from Betty Muka to Jeremy Haefele for $30,000.

On April 4, 2022, property located at 530 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from First Grantor: Philip Harders By Atty. in Fact to Summer Murray for $93,000.

On April 5, 2022, property located at 286 Gary Dr., Town of Owego, from Aaron and Sara Kemp to Michael and Cheryl Saccucci for $425,000.

On April 5, 2022, property located at 595 Essex Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Raymond and Michael Jones to Virginia Stuermer As Trustee for $156,000.

On April 5, 2022, property located at 324 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Ronald Negar to Robert and Robin Hierl for $55,000.

On April 6, 2022, property located at 105 Park Place, Village of Waverly, from Kostantinos Makris to Jacob Raichlin for $95,000.

On April 6, 2022, property located at 427 1/2 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from John and Nora Schumacher to Michael Pierce for $37,500.

On April 6, 2022, property located at 7 Tulls Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Stacy Mancalieri to Luke Jensen for $58,000.

On April 6, 2022, property located at 32 McCarty St., Village of Candor, from Ralph Adams, Eugene and Rhonda Stradley to Danielle Lovejoy for $85,052.

On April 7, 2022, property located at 564 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Russell Corpin to Domenick Zerilli and Emily Irving for $275,000.