Lions Hold Annual Ti-Li Luncheon

Lions Hold Annual Ti-Li LuncheonPhoto from the recent Ti-Li Luncheon, held at the American Legion in Owego on March 19. Provided photo.

On Saturday, March 19 the Lions Clubs within Tioga County and Tompkins County held their Ti-Li Luncheon at the American Legion in Owego.

The Ti-Li Luncheon is held twice a year for the visually impaired and hearing impaired citizens living within Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The Lions served a delicious meal, provided musical entertainment, and offered fun games of Bingo. 

The Lions Clubs within Tioga and Tompkins Counties consist of Apalachin, Spencer-Candor, Owego, Tioga-Nichols, Waverly, Ithaca, Newfield, and Lansing.

The Lions are always searching for people that have a desire to serve. If you are interested in learning more about the Lions, contact Lion Lisa Barber at lbarber573@gmail.com.

