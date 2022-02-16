Price Chopper/Market 32 to participate in free N-95 mask distribution program

Price Chopper / Market 32 stores will be participating in the federal government’s free N-95 mask distribution program, according to a press release from their corporate offices.

They wrote, “The program, a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccination program, will provide free N-95 masks to U.S. citizens to help continue to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Based on Price Chopper / Market 32’s 131-store delivery schedule, the masks will be available at manned tables set up either in the center store or the pharmacy of all stores beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday. As per federal guidelines, each customer will receive up to three N-95 masks.

The non-surgical N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say “offer the highest level of protection” against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the country’s cache of medical-equipment supplies.

“Price Chopper / Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper / Market 32’s president.

Bringhurst added, “In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines.”

“We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Bringhurst.