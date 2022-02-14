Lyceum offers learning choices

“The adventure of life is to learn.” So said William Arthur Ward, and he’s absolutely on the mark. No matter how old we become, learning keeps us young, and Lyceum is an excellent way to keep learning.

Lyceum is a not-for-profit volunteer organization that provides diverse course offerings for the purpose of life-long learning. There are no age limits. The spring session catalog is now available; with the session running from Feb. 14 through April 15.

Almost all classes are available via zoom, but we are also offering three onsite theatre productions at a discounted price (Tri Cities Opera, the KNOW Theatre and Binghamton University Theatre Department), and a tour of Binghamton University’s Decker College, the nursing school building in Johnson City.

Many daytime classes are offered in a format we call “hybrid” – up to 20 participants and the instructor onsite in our classrooms at 601 Gates Rd., Vestal, behind WSKG Studios, and the rest via zoom.

We are justifiably proud of our technology, and our Technology Committee who set it up, allowing us to offer such an option.

To spark your curiosity, here is a sampling of courses offered this session; “Plant Sex,” “The Upset of the Century: The 1948 Election,” “The Fenimore Museum’s American Indian Art,” “Nook Farm: Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain Houses,” “Living Lightly on the Planet: The EcoVillage Ithaca Experiment,” “Early California History,” “Writing Biography,” “Love, Family, Nation: Films of India,” “Be Aware of Greeks Bearing Gifts,” “Mindful Meditation,” and “Exploring Aging.”

We continue to offer the ever popular “Current Events” sessions and our “Science Discussion” sessions, as well as the most favorite “Armchair Travel” sessions: one on Lisbon and others on Iceland, Aztec and Mayan Sites, and both polar caps.

One special “Armchair Travel” will be offered in the evening because one of the presenters will be zooming in from Australia (the next morning), as he and his American friend reminisce about their trip together to Scotland and Ireland.

Our “Notable Nonfiction” series will offer The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot and Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security by Sarah Chayes, and “George’s Books” participants will study Kazua Ishigura’s Never Let Me Go.

One additional course will take a new look at The Merchant of Venice with the option of viewing a live performance of the play streaming from the Globe Theatre in London.

There are 59 courses / events to choose from!

Spring membership is $35. Each class costs $7 for each two-hour session, so a class spanning the maximum four sessions would cost $28. Those who want to register for just evening classes and weekend events can do so for $25. Special discount pricing applies to theatre productions.

To be put on our mailing list, contact us at lyceum@binghamton.edu. To learn more or register, go to Lyceum.Binghamton.edu and scroll down to “online registration system.”

(Lohmann is chair of the Lyceum Program Committee and a resident of Berkshire.)