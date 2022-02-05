Owego Elks Lodge seeks teams to participate in 2022 Spring Food Drive Challenge

The Owego Elks Lodge is kicking off registration of teams for the upcoming 2022 Spring Food Drive Challenge. Last year the Lodge and their three competitors – the Owego Rotary Club, the Owego Moose, and Tioga Opportunities collected over $4,100 dollars in food and monetary donations for the 13 food pantries in Tioga County. This year they hope to do even more!

The Owego Elks are inviting community groups and businesses to form teams to collect food and donations from March 26 to April 9. Points are awarded for each donation, with extra points for those items most needed at local food pantries. Teams can participate in social media events to highlight their efforts and earn extra points. The team with the highest points on April 9 will win this year’s event and be awarded the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2022, which they can display with pride throughout the year.

Sign up your organization at the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page, email them at OwegoElksLodge1039@gmail.com, or call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message.

For questions or additional information on the Owego Elks Spring Food Drive Challenge, contact Tonya Bender, Owego Elks public relations committee chair, at PROwegoElks@gmail.com or call (607) 624-5722; or contact Tim Sayers, Owego Elks charities committee chair, at secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.