Elmira College Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Term

Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the Fall 2021 Term. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Included on the Dean’s List are Olivia Ayres of Barton, Kiara Babcock of Waverly, Kaela Howard of Endwell, Ethan Howe of Owego, Jenna Hoyt of Endicott, Mackenzie Jones of Spencer, Hayley McDaniels of Spencer, Sydney Meyers of Waverly, Rebekah Richter of Barton, and Sarah Steflik of Endicott.

