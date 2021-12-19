Tioga County COVID-19 Update for December 8, 2021 – December 14, 2021 

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14 as follows.

According to the department there were 268 new cases during this time frame, with 124 unvaccinated and 91 vaccinated; there were 33 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 20 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were 9 hospitalizations. There are currently 296 active cases.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation.

Deaths related to COVID-19 are reported to the department in different ways. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The health department encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Tioga County continues to see an average of approximately 38 new COVID-19 cases every day, ranging from a low of 29 to a high of 74 cases per day from Dec. 8 – Dec. 14. They reported that most of the positive cases are experiencing symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

There is also an increase in other seasonal illnesses such as influenza, the common cold, and strep throat circulating around the community right now.

The health department wrote, in their weekly brief, “Please continue to follow safety precautions to keep yourself healthy; wash your hands often, practice good respiratory hygiene, wear a mask, social distance, get vaccinated or boosted, and please stay home if you are sick.”

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases being seen across New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that a statewide mask mandate would be in effect across New York State while visiting indoor public places, unless a business or venue requires proof of vaccination.

The health department wrote, “Wearing masks has proven to be an effective tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Please be supportive of businesses you visit during this time and follow signage on their door regarding the use of masks while inside of their business.”

Regarding COVID-19 at home testing, Tioga County’s Health Department stated that if an adult tests positive using an at-home test kit they should isolate at home for ten days from the day symptoms started or the day they test positive.

Household members of the positive case who are not vaccinated or who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (regardless of vaccination status) must quarantine at home for 10 days. Household members who are fully vaccinated and who are not having symptoms are not required to quarantine.

Anyone who tests positive with an at-home test is responsible for notifying their employer, their child / children’s school district (if applicable), and anyone they were in close contact with who may have been exposed. It is also strongly recommended that they contact their healthcare provider or visit a COVID-19 test site to have a test done to confirm that they have COVID-19.

If a school aged child tests positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test, the parent or guardian must contact their child’s school district to report the positive test result. The school district will notify the health department and a member of their team will complete the case investigation.

The department also held a Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held on Dec. 18 at Candor Elementary School for ages five to 11, 12 and older, and booster shots for 16 and older.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.