Students at RCCA help spread Christmas cheer

Isabelle Chase, Apalachin resident and 11th grade student at Ross Corners Christian Academy, recently coordinated a school-wide community service project for Operation Christmas Child (OCC).

In a release that announced the project, school administrators wrote, “As a ministry of Samaritans’ Purse, OCC coordinates the collection of shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children around the world. The project delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love.”

Together with Isabelle’s own collection of items, Ross Corners Christian Academy’s PreK-12th grade students collected enough toys, supplies and money to fill and ship 47 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

The academy dedicated the OCC gifts during their regular weekly chapel service on Nov. 17.

Throughout the month of November Isabelle kept singing, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year – to pack a shoebox!”