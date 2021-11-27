Jeff Gural recognized by local veterans organization

Twin Tiers Honor Flight, a non-profit charitable organization that transports veterans to Washington, D.C., allowing them to visit the memorials and monuments that have been erected in their honor recognized Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs, on Nov. 12.

Jeff Gural and his wife, Paula, have long been sponsors for the Honor Flight and have maintained a commitment to supporting veterans’ services in the area. To recognize this commitment, Gural was presented with a token of appreciation from Twin Tiers Honor Flight at a recent ceremony.

As of 2020, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight organization has transported more than 500 veterans to Washington, D.C., made possible by generous sponsors like Jeff and Paula Gural.

“Paula and I are fortunate to be able to give back to our local Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Gural, adding, “We are appreciative of this recognition, but we are especially proud to support the important work that Twin Tiers Honor Flight does for the community.”

To learn more about Tioga Downs, visit tiogadowns.com. To learn more about Twin Tiers Honor Flight, visit www.twintiershonorflight.org.