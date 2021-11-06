Operation Green Light to serve as Veteran Recognition for Tioga County

As we get closer to Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey encourages the community to participate in Operation Green Light as an expression of support and gratitude for men and women in uniform.

The Legislature will be recognizing all Veterans and Active Military employees of Tioga County at their upcoming Legislative Meeting on Nov. 9, at the Hubbard Auditorium at 56 Main St. at noon.

Tioga County is encouraging area residents to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices in preserving our freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their residence and/or business. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby can see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

Tioga County’s iconic Courthouse will be illuminated green to honor and support our Veterans who selflessly served our great Nation. Tioga County is asking everyone to join in this meaningful tribute.

Operation Green Light is a collaborative effort between the NYSAC, NYSCEA, the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, and the 62 counties of New York State. Its mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The release continued, “Green is the color of hope, renewal, and wellbeing. By this simple act of changing one light to green, we can spark meaningful conversations regarding the recognition of Veterans and help ‘green light’ them forward and let them know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”