Monte Carlo Fundraiser returns to the VFW

Owego VFW Post #1371 and its Auxiliary, along with Owego Hose Teams, Inc. are bringing back Monte Carlo Night after a one-year absence. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the VFW Post 1371 Hall located at 207 Main St. in Owego. A donation is asked for at the door, but $9 is recommended.

Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and Steamer House project. The VFW uses funds for a variety of community programs, to include its annual Christmas Party and movie for area children.

Games on Nov. 6 will include Black Jack, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-of-Luck, 50/50, and Turkey Raffle. There will be food, drinks, and entertainment provided by DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures, who will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear from 9 p.m. until close.

Owego Free Academy’s Making the Band (MTB) will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. MTB is a group of Owego Free Academy student musicians that formed in August 2007, and has since developed a large fan base that enjoys supporting their efforts. MTB performs a sampling of both well-known and upcoming rock, pop, and indie artists.

MTB is a training experience for high school students to learn to perform popular music outside the walls of a concert hall. OFA is the first school in the Southern Tier to sponsor a group like this, and MTB has quickly become one of the premier ensembles at the school. Many student musicians have the talent and desire to continue performing after high school, and MTB provides them with an experience to learn how to be a professional musician.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the Nov. 6 event.