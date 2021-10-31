Motorcyclist dies following Wednesday afternoon crash

On Oct. 27, 2021 at approximately 5:24 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident on King Hill Road in the Town of Newark Valley.

According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcycle operated by Mark Yurko, age 57 of Prentice Road in Newark Valley, N.Y. was traveling in an easterly direction on King Hill Road when it struck a dump truck operated by Don Howell of Paige Avenue in Endicott, N.Y., who was pulling into a private driveway.

Yurko succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Tioga County Sheriff Crash Investigation Unit, Newark Valley Fire Department, Tioga County Coroner’s Office, and Val-U Auto Towing assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.