Happy Halloween!

A Halloween Display sits on North Avenue, and near the intersection at Talcott Street. Several Halloween activities have been taking place around the county, and early trick-or-treating took place in the Valley. For Owego, trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Posted By: psadvert
October 31, 2021
A Halloween display is set up on Talcott Street in Owego, and just in time for trick-or-treating in the Village on Sunday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A candy check is also planned at Owego’s Fire Station in The Flats from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Stop by for a candy check, cookies, cider, and more. (Photo by Wendy Post)
