Gallery Forty-One announces October Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One welcomes the metal working skills of Eric DePue as the Member of the Month for October.

Welding for Eric started in his teens and has transformed into an artistic adventure over the years. With the encouragement of a family friend, welding became Eric’s choice of career path.

He became proficient in the techniques of MIG, TIG, and Stick Welding. The addition of a plasma table enabled him to branch out as a tradesman, as well as an artist.

Eric derives inspiration from many sources including nature, necessity, or even a conversation, and takes pleasure in creating a piece that has special meaning to someone. Care is taken to strategically plan out designs that maximize the utilization of the metal and recycling, when possible, to minimize waste.

Planning inspiration also comes from his wife, Meagan, who assists Eric with design and painting.

Visit Gallery 41 and see for yourself Eric’s expertise with metal. The shop is located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Business hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, and at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call (607) 687-2876 for more information.