Candor’s Fall Festival set for October 8-10

Mix in a community party, quilts, woodcarvings, baked goods, book sales, tours, wine tasting, great food, a scarecrow contest, and a variety of other great experiences and you have the 2021 Candor Fall Festival. The popular event, sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, will take place Oct. 8, 9 and 10 throughout Candor.

Always popular is the town wide Scarecrow Contest. Registration closed on Oct. 1, but you can find out more at www.CandorNYChamber.org. Scarecrows will pop up throughout Candor to delight visitors. Participants will vie for three $100 first prizes. There will also be second and third prizes and participation awards. Prizes will be gift certificates that can be used at any Chamber business.

Businesses, organizations and churches throughout Candor will sponsor open houses, bake sales, a community sing, wine tasting, painting classes, antiques, yard sales, dinners, children’s events, and special sales and more. Phil Jordan returns with his popular cemetery tour.

Highlighting this year’s Fall Festival will be a community party at the Candor Town Hall pavilion. The Candor Farmers Market and the Chamber sponsor the party. Music, food, wine tasting, a campfire and S’mores will be part of the fun.

The much loved quilt show, sponsored by the New Quilters on the Block, will be at the EMS Building on Main Street; and the popular Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers show will be at the Candor Fire Station on Owego Road.

Other popular events include the Iron Kettle Farm Spooktacular Display; Goat farm tours at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, goat cheese and products, wine tasting, antiques, crafts, open houses, and more.

To find out more about the events, visit www.CandorNYChamber.org. For more information, email to candorchamber@gmail.com.