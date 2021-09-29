One dead following motorcycle crash on Montrose Turnpike

On Sept. 27, 2021 at 5:38 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash on Montrose Turnpike in the Town of Owego. During the investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle with a driver and one passenger, was traveling north on Montrose Turnpike and left the westerly side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Philip A. Minckler, age 57 of Owego, N.Y., was transported via ambulance to UHS Wilson Hospital. The passenger, Christine A. Mohr, age 62 of Apalachin, N.Y., was transported via helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries at approximately 11:57 p.m.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the TCSO Crash Investigation Unit, Town of Owego EMS, Southside Fire Company, and Guthrie Air.