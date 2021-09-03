Tioga Opportunities, Inc. welcomes Sara Zubalsky-Peer as Director of Planning and Development

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced the hiring of Sara Zubalsky-Peer as the Director of Planning and Development. Under the newly developed position, Sara will be charged with positioning the agency for long-term sustainability through the planning of new or expanded community development initiatives, growth in small business start-ups, and housing development and rehab through grants and/or private investments. She will carry out comprehensive community growth and planning strategies and collaborate with nonprofit and for-profit organizations, government leaders, private developers, and public interest groups to implement projects.

In her previous roles before joining Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Sara managed a variety of programs working with low- to moderate-income populations, such as the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, Community Development Block Grant program, CARES Act funds, and Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program. She also oversaw the First Time Homebuyers Program and was involved in projects that improved the parks, infrastructure and capital improvements, to neighborhood facilities.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Executive Director, Maureen Abbott, stated, “The addition of Sara to the TOI team fills a large void in the agency as it continues to plan for long-term growth and sustainability. Sara’s knowledge and experience will lend itself to meeting the agency objective. TOI is thrilled to have her on board and expects great things for Tioga County in the years to come.”

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has served Tioga and surrounding counties since 1965, and is part of a network of over 1,000 Community Action Agencies across the country and a network of 48 across New York State. Community Action exists to address the causes and conditions of poverty using strategies that respond to the community’s unique needs.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.