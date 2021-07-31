What is a Teachers Aide? How Do I Become One?

Do you love to see kids learn and grow? Are you willing to help them understand the world as a positive place with people who care about them? Then this Information Session is for you.

Join B-T BOCES at Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Broome-Tioga BOCES representatives will be on hand to explain how you can become a teachers aide at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Apalachin.

In a press release, TCRM stated they are happy to host this introductory meeting.

B-T BOCES is looking for energetic, caring individuals to join their team at the Tioga Learning Center, located next to the Apalachin Elementary School. As a teachers aide you work with students and perform additional tasks to support teachers in creating a safe environment where students can learn.

To confirm attendance or ask questions, call TCRM at (607) 687-3021 and ask for Alycia or Sister Mary.