Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Leadership Tioga Program

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the Leadership Tioga program is accepting applications for its class of 2022.

“Leadership Tioga has had well over 300 graduates since the program started in 1998,” Sally Yablonsky, interim Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO stated, adding, “We are very eager to see what fresh perspectives the class of 2022 brings.”

Leadership Tioga is committed to inspiring and connecting participants to services in our community by promoting personal growth, leadership development, networking, and skill building.

Sarah A. Darling, Senior Real Estate Lending Underwriter for Chemung Canal and Trust Company and Advisory Committee Chair of Leadership Tioga, is thrilled to have Abbey Ortu Hendrickson join them as a Facilitator and partner for the coming year.

“Abbey is the perfect fit to kick off our exciting new program for 2022,” said Sarah, who additionally noted, “Please consider joining us as we educate, inform, and empower participants for future leadership roles in Tioga County.”

Abbey Ortu Hendrickson works for Tioga County Economic Development and Planning as a Community Development Specialist. She grew up in Owego, attending Newark Valley Central schools.

Abbey is the past Executive Director of the Discovery Center and the Tioga Arts Council. She earned her Master’s Degree at the University of Buffalo and Bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport. She lives in the Village of Newark Valley with her family and their menagerie of pets.

The sessions are held at various locations throughout the County and will give participants the opportunity to learn more about what Tioga County has to offer. Dynamic speakers will discuss topics ranging from volunteerism, performance management, public safety and human services, to name just a few. The Program offers one 2.5-hour morning class per month beginning in January and ending in November.

Tuition for the 11-month certification program is $300 if paid by Dec. 6, 2021, and $350 thereafter. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2021, and the first session will be held in January 2022.

Contact the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020 or by email at info@tiogachamber.com for a complete schedule and registration forms.