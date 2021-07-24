Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host the Lourdes Mammography Van 

According to health officials, finding breast cancer early can help save lives. Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in partnership with Lourdes, will be bringing the “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van to Owego. The van will provide digital screening mammograms at the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Family Planning Clinic, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego, on Wednesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are eligible to use the van for breast screening if they are age 40 or older, have no current breast problems or symptoms, and have no history of breast surgery, or had a biopsy over one year ago with benign results and no further problems.

You do not have to be a patient of Lourdes and your results can be sent to the health care provider of your choice. Insured and uninsured women are welcome. No referral is needed.

To schedule an appointment, call (607) 798-5723. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services program at (607) 778-3900.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. also provides confidential and compassionate family planning, women’s health care, and wellness education. They offer a sliding scale fee dependent on income and household size. Same day appointments are often available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-5333 or visit www.tiogaopp.org/family-planning.