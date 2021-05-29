US Open Championships come to Champion Speedway Memorial Day Weekend

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, The US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on May 30, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series will include two nights of racing on May 29 and 30. The first round on Saturday evening, May 29, will be held at Action Park East in Greene, N.Y. Round two, the Championship Finals, will be held at Champion Speedway in Owego on Sunday, May 30.

Headlining the event will be two-time US National Champion and 2018 US Open Winner Aaron Fox, of Beaumont, Calif. Joining him from the West Coast is former US Dream Team member and top D-1 rider Tim Gomez, of Hesperia, Calif. and former JR National Champion and TEAM USA member Sebastien Palmese, also of Southern California.

Former British League racer David Meldrum is expected to be on the card, and more visiting riders are expected.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is the current East Coast Points Champion; Port Crane’s Casey Donholt, who is a four-time track champion; and Len McBride of Windsor, who has four track titles. Dave and Jonny Oakden of Rochester, Jesse Diem of Johnson City, Keith Hawkins of Nichols, and Dave Clark of Berkshire will all be tough customers.

Nine-time Colorado State Champion “King” Kenny Pieper will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000 plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S., and New York is recognized as one of the best – second only to California.

Saturday in Greene Speedway gets underway at 7 p.m. On May 30 at Champion Speedway, racing starts at 6 p.m.

Champion Speedway is located at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support Class racing and Juniors will be included both nights. Monday, May 31 at noon, could serve as a rain date.

More information can be found by calling (585) 739-9612, or online at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.