Elmira man found guilty of criminal possession and multiple drug charges

On May 17, 2021, Matthew C. Smith, age 41 of Elmira, N.Y., was found guilty after a jury trial in Tioga County Court of one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a class A felony; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies; one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony; and Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D felony.

According to the office of Tioga County’s District Attorney, Smith was indicted after the New York State Police stopped a car he was in on March 23, 2019, and they found over 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of almost $30,000, and packaging material in the car and a scale on the defendant.

In a release from the district attorney’s office, they wrote, “After being incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail, Smith sold Fentanyl to another inmate the following day.”

The defendant has 14 previous misdemeanor convictions, one felony conviction for illegally possessing a firearm, and also has currently pending felony indictments in Steuben County.

Sentencing for Smith is scheduled for July 30, 2021, with Honorable Gerald A. Keene presiding.

The New York State Police Violent Gangs Narcotic Enforcement Team, Southern Tier, and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.