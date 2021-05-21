Seed-A-Rama returns!

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension for Seed-A-Rama, a seed and veggie start extravaganza. CCE Tioga’s Master Gardeners are hosting this community event on Saturday, May 22, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds 4-H building.

Arrive between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for this free seed and vegetable start pick up. You can leave with some vegetable seeds and a few tomato and pepper transplants. They will have enough plants and seeds for 100 people, so arrive early to get your plants and seeds.

Due to the restrictions and the need for social distancing, this will be a drive-thru event. They will have seeds for you to pick up and a few vegetable starts. Just drive up (please wear a mask), pop open your trunk or roll down your back window, and they will give you seeds, starts, and instructions.

What a great year to start a vegetable garden!