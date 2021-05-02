Town announces resident yard waste location

Beginning May 1, and through Oct. 16, Town of Owego residents will be able to drop off yard waste at the Town’s property located on Kuenzli Road in Apalachin.

Hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be predetermined areas for different materials.

Allowable for drop off at this location are tree limbs, brush, and branches. Grass clippings and leaves can be brought in bags. Bags must be emptied and taken away.

No garbage of any kind may be left at this site.

Located off Main Street in Apalachin, if traveling eastbound, Kuenzli Road is the first right hand turn after Billings Road; or if traveling westbound, it is the first left turn after crossing the Apalachin Creek.