Tioga State Bank’s Lisa Welch earns New York Women In Banking Award from Banking Northeast Magazine

Tioga State Bank’s SVP, Chief Credit Officer Lisa Welch, was recognized as one of the top women in banking in New York by Banking Northeast Magazine. The New York Women in Banking Award acknowledges the growing impact women have in the banking industry.

“I am honored to be recognized for such a prestigious distinction,” Lisa stated. “Especially during this time of uncertainty, to see the impact that women are making in the banking industry, is so meaningful,” she continued.

The New York Women in Banking Award highlighted Lisa’s over 25 years at Tioga State Bank and her love for helping the community. The entire issue, including the New York Women in Banking Award recipients, can be found at https://issuu.com/ambizmedia/docs/banking_northeast_march_2021_issuu?fr=sYTBmZjMyNjcxMzg.

Tioga State Bank, N.A. provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania, with 11 conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is tiogabank.com.