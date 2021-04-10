Tioga County announces reports available online

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, delivered the State of The County Address at the Third Regular Legislative Meeting that took place last month.

The State of the County Address highlights the challenges, hardships, and tragedies the residents, small business owners, and employees of Tioga County faced amidst the pandemic, as well as the perseverance to overcome some of these obstacles.

The State of the County Address and individual County Department’s 2020 Annual Reports are posted on the Legislature page of the County website at www.tiogacountyny.gov/departments/legislature/.

You can also view the entire State of the County report in our Progress edition that was published as an insert in last week’s Owego Pennysaver Press.