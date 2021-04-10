Ross Corners Christian Academy donates to The Open Door Mission in Owego

Posted By: psadvert April 10, 2021

Ross Corners Christian Academy’s Student Council organized a Food Drive in March as a way to serve their local community. The initial goal was for the school to give at least 300 food items to the Open Door Mission, but through the excitement and generosity of students, teachers and families, RCCA far surpassed their original goal by donating 1,163 food items to The Open Door Mission. 

“Our prayer is for Ross Corners to be a blessing to our local communities,” said Jeni Chase, RCCA school administrator and Apalachin resident, adding, “We have several Tioga County students enrolled at RCCA, so this food drive was a great opportunity to offer tangible support to those in need right here in Tioga County.” 

Students at Ross Corners Christian Academy recently collected for The Open Door Mission in Owego. Third grade students are pictured with their food items. Provided photo.

To learn more about Ross Corners Christian Academy, visit www.rccarams.org.

