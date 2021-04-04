What’s Happening for the week of April 4, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 4

The Owego Elks Emporium, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of fun stuff from local vendors.

Sonrise Easter Sunday Service, Cemetery Hill in Owego, 6:30 a.m. Hosted by the Haven of Rest Ministry.

APRIL 5

Orders for the Owego Elks Lodge take-out Penne alla Vodka meal are due by April 5 for pick-up on April 9. Orders can be made via their Facebook Page, by email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 687-1039 and leaving a message.

APRIL 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, and Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 8

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego. Please note, the Public Works and Capital Projects Committee will now meet at 9 a.m.

APRIL 9

Takeout Penne alla Vodka pasta dinner at the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. This event is preorder only, with all orders due by April 5 by visiting the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook Page, by email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 687-1039 and leaving a message.

APRIL 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor. They practice safe distance and wear facemasks. Meetings are normally held on the second Thursday of the month.

APRIL 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

APRIL 13

Tioga County Fourth Regular Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 16

Camp Ahwaga Fundraiser with Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin.

APRIL 17

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

The Gibson Corners Cemetery Association will be having their annual cemetery clean up at 10 a.m. Join them in preparing the cemetery for the upcoming mowing season.

The Owego VFW Auxiliary 3rd annual “Matt Howe” Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to noon. Pre-sale tickets are available at the VFW. Call (607) 687-1371 on Monday between noon and 9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. to reserve your tickets while they last.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

APRIL 22

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 25

Scalloped Ham and Potato Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Donations appreciated.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.